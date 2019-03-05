IDG
Athletics: NACAC gives seal of approval to track renovations thus far

March 4, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After a rocky start to preparations for the 48th CARIFTA Games, the region’s governing body for athletics has given its seal of approval to Cayman’s Local Organizing Committee on the progress of the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.
 
Cayman 27 can confirm members from the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) including General Secretary Mr. Michael Serralta, Timing Company delegate Mr. Cleon Fowler and Technical Delegate Mrs. Esther Maynard were in Cayman last week monitoring the progress of the facility.
 
Speaking exclusively to Cayman 27, Mr. Serralta expressed confidence in the progress of renovations thus far.
 
“Technical aspects are marching well,” said Mr. Serralta. “The track facilities are 80% completed, and should be finalized by the third week of March.”
 
After material had yet to arrive in the new year, Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin had aimed to complete the project within a vigorously expedited timeline. Mr. Serralta also gave assurances that any remaining ‘equipment’ would arrive shortly.
 
“All equipment is expected by mid-March,” said Mr. Serralta. “With respect to the entries, all countries have confirmed participation and have given their numerical entries for logistical purposes. We expect this to be a very successful championship.”
 
The CARIFTA Games will be held 20-22 April in Grand Cayman.
