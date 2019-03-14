Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Athletics: New PB, meet record makes Gordon tops in Jamaica

March 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
18-year old Louis Gordon soared to record heights Saturday (9 March) at the Digicel Corporate Area Development Meet held at Jamaica’s National Stadium.

The Kingston College student soared to a new meet record and personal best of 2.13-metres in the Boys Class One High Jump, surpassing the previous record of 2.05m set in 2017.

“It’s been due fore a while,” said Gordon. “I know I had the potential to jump it. I just had to go out there and do it. I actually got the chance to do it, and made it happen.”

The new personal best makes Gordon the top senior boys high jumper in Jamaica for the 2019 season.  Kingston College Jumps Coach Jeremy Delisser says he still has more room to grow.

“His season has been progressing fairly smooth he has been focused and working diligently,” said Delisser. “Saturday was good progress, but I’m still looking forward to more improvement from him.”

In February,  Gordon hit the CARIFTA Under-20 Boys standard in his first meet of the year at the Grace Jackson Invitational with a previous personal best of 2.10-metres.

The former Clifton Hunter High Schooler will aim for his first CARIFTA medal, in this, his last games on home soil at the 48th CARIFTA Games held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Grand Cayman April 20th.

(Video: Yardie Sports)

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

