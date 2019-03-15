Athletics: Truman Bodden renovations delay CARIFTA Trials, Inter-Secondary Champs

As renovations to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex near completion, Cayman 27 can confirm the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) CARIFTA Trials have been delayed.

The meet, which was scheduled to be just the second local meet of the season 15-16 March, will now take place 22-23 March.

Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin confirmed with Cayman 27 painters tasked with ‘striping’ the newly surface arrived Thursday (14 March) and require seven days to complete the project before athletes can return to the track.

Anglin said the 2019 Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships scheduled 21-22 March, will now take place after the CARIFTA Games. No date has been set as of yet.

The CIAA’s ‘Last Chance Meet’ 6 April is the only one other meet scheduled before the 48th CARIFTA Games 20-22 April. Anglin confirmed the track will be made available to the Athletics Association 29-30 March and 5-6 April for any meets prior to CARIFTA.

Eight of Cayman’s athletes have hit ‘A’ or ‘B’ standards ahead of the regional championships.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

