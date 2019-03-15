Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Athletics: Truman Bodden renovations delay CARIFTA Trials, Inter-Secondary Champs

March 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
As renovations to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex near completion, Cayman 27 can confirm the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) CARIFTA Trials have been delayed.

The meet, which was scheduled to be just the second local meet of the season 15-16 March, will now take place 22-23 March.

Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin confirmed with Cayman 27 painters tasked with ‘striping’ the newly surface arrived Thursday (14 March) and require seven days to complete the project before athletes can return to the track.

Anglin said the 2019 Inter-Secondary Track & Field Championships scheduled 21-22 March, will now take place after the CARIFTA Games. No date has been set as of yet.

The CIAA’s ‘Last Chance Meet’ 6 April is the only one other meet scheduled before the 48th CARIFTA Games 20-22 April. Anglin confirmed the track will be made available to the Athletics Association 29-30 March and 5-6 April for any meets prior to CARIFTA.

Eight of Cayman’s athletes have hit ‘A’ or ‘B’ standards ahead of the regional championships.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

