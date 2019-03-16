Boeing Max 8 grounding: Cayman Airways says contingencies are in place

Cayman Airways says it is working to keep customer inconvenience to a minimum.

So far it said flight cancellations have been limited to only one rotation for New York and Miami per week.

This as the aviation industry grapples with the fallout from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes.

In a statement Thursday (14 March) night the national flag carrier said passengers impacted by the cancellations are being protected on other flights.

It added that its modified flight schedules allow most of its flights to be operated at, or near, to their originally scheduled times.

It is unknown how long the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft will remain out of service.

Cayman Airways said it is making contingency plans and schedule adjustments to cover the next four weeks of operation, and beyond that if necessary.

It is continuing with its Denver route in the absence of the Max 8 plane.

Read the full Cayman Airways statement:

https://www.caymanairways.com/Max8OperationsUpdate1

