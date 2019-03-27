Botanic Park set to welcome Royals

The team at the Botanic Park are ready to roll out the red carpet for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

His Royal Highness is set to open the Rotary Education Centre which is built within the park named after his mother, ‘Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park’.

Construction of the Rotary school house began in late November last year.

Botanic Park general manager John Lawrus said the official opening by the Prince is just one step of a larger project at the park.

“Prince Charles will be officially opening the Rotary school house on Thursday (26 March). The Children’s Garden still has lots of work to do. But this is the most important part of the children garden development and the heart of the project. We are now gonna be able to provide classes in a shady spot for our children to learn, to be educated about our environment, our plants and everything else within the Botanic Park,” said Mr. Lawrus.

The Rotary school house is expected to be open to students by the end of this school year.

