Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture News Politics

Breaking: Court rules in favour of same-sex marriages

March 29, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie has redefined the definition of marriage in the Cayman Islands paving the way for same-sex couples to marry legally here.

In his landmark ruling handed down Friday (29 March) CJ Smellie declared that marriage in Cayman “means a union between two people as one another spouses.”

He made the declaration as he ruled in favour of Caymanian Chantelle Day and her partner Vicki Bodden-Bush, both of whom had challenged the local law after they were refused permission to get married here.

We will have more on this breaking story as updates come to hand.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: