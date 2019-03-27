Bryan takes motion to LA to ensure Caymanian-led posts are secured for all Gov’t entities

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan says he wants Caymanians at the top of all government entities.

He is taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly to make it happen.

In his motion, Mr. Bryan is calling for government to consider implementing a five-year strategic plan to select and train Caymanians.

The aim is to ensure all leading positions within the Civil Service, Statutory Authorities and Government-owned companies are occupied by Caymanians.

“These types of positions are positions, they affect the culture, the norm, how we are going to be in the future as a country. So I think it is important that we are confident in our own people to make the right decisions. So there should be no issues as to them being the ones to make the final decisions,” said Mr. Bryan.

The LA is set to resume next month.

Read Mr. Bryan’s motion:

PMM No. 10 of 2018-2019 – To implement a Five Year Strategic Plan to select and train Caymanians for leading positions

