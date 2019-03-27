Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Business News Politics

Bryan takes motion to LA to ensure Caymanian-led posts are secured for all Gov’t entities

March 26, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan says he wants Caymanians at the top of all government entities.
He is taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly to make it happen.
In his motion, Mr. Bryan is calling for government to consider implementing a five-year strategic plan to select and train Caymanians.
The aim is to ensure all leading positions within the Civil Service, Statutory Authorities and Government-owned companies are occupied by Caymanians.
“These types of positions are positions, they affect the culture, the norm, how we are going to be in the future as a country. So I think it is important that we are confident in our own people to make the right decisions. So there should be no issues as to them being the ones to make the final decisions,” said Mr. Bryan.
The LA is set to resume next month.

Read Mr. Bryan’s motion:

PMM No. 10 of 2018-2019 – To implement a Five Year Strategic Plan to select and train Caymanians for leading positions

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: