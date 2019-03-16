Burglars caught on camera: Police seek public’s help to find them

Two burglars are caught on camera.

Police want your help to find them.



The men were caught on CCTV after an incident in the Fairbanks, George Town area.

It happened back on 3 January.



The perpetrators are described as two tall slim built males.

They were wearing light coloured shirts and long pants at the time.

Police said the men attempted to gain entry to a property but they were unable to do so.

If you recognise the men pictured you can call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

