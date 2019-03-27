Cayman Airways urges extra early check-ins

Cayman Airways is advising passengers travelling Wednesday (27 March) and Thursday (28 March) to plan on heading extra early to the airport.

A number of restrictions and changes to traffic flows at Owen Roberts International Airport will be in place for the Royal Visit.

The national flag carrier is urging passengers to pay close attention to all advisories and make alternate arrangements when it comes to short-term and long-term parking availability at the airport.

Read more: https://www.caymanairways.com/PSAforHRH

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

