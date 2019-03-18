On today’s Cayman CrossTalk, it’s Medical Monday; Representatives from Health City Cayman Islands discuss ALS with host Woody DaCosta. Also, concerned citizens voice their opinions, like holding a Protest during Prince Charles’ upcoming visit.
Cayman CrossTalk 18 March 2019
