March Madness 2019
Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman CrossTalk 19 March 2019

March 19, 2019
Angela Sevilla
On today’s Cayman CrossTalk, former UCCI President Mr Roy Bodden joins hosts Woody DaCosta and Tammi Sulliman to talk about his new book, “From Guard House to the Glass House”; its inspiration, his perspective of Politics in Cayman and our relationship with the U.K.

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

