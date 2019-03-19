On today’s Cayman CrossTalk, former UCCI President Mr Roy Bodden joins hosts Woody DaCosta and Tammi Sulliman to talk about his new book, “From Guard House to the Glass House”; its inspiration, his perspective of Politics in Cayman and our relationship with the U.K.
Cayman CrossTalk 19 March 2019
March 19, 2019
