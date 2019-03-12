Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands joins in Commonwealth Day celebrations

March 11, 2019
Joe Avary
The Cayman Islands joined 2.4 billion people across 53 countries to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

His Excellency Governor Martyn Roper hoisted the Commonwealth flag at a ceremony on the grounds of the Government Administration Building Monday (11 March) morning.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose told Cayman 27 this year’s theme, ‘A Connected Commonwealth,’ is especially relevant as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

“They are recognising the importance of that global connection, and so they are reaching out to the commonwealth with Africa, Asia, of course, the Caribbean, to rekindle that very strong relationship, because you need friends in this world and that has proven itself time and time again,” said Mr. Rose.

While Cayman is not a member of the commonwealth because it’s a British Overseas Territory and not a sovereign state, it participates in several Commonwealth events.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

