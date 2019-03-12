Cayman Islands joins in Commonwealth Day celebrations

The Cayman Islands joined 2.4 billion people across 53 countries to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

His Excellency Governor Martyn Roper hoisted the Commonwealth flag at a ceremony on the grounds of the Government Administration Building Monday (11 March) morning.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose told Cayman 27 this year’s theme, ‘A Connected Commonwealth,’ is especially relevant as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

“They are recognising the importance of that global connection, and so they are reaching out to the commonwealth with Africa, Asia, of course, the Caribbean, to rekindle that very strong relationship, because you need friends in this world and that has proven itself time and time again,” said Mr. Rose.

While Cayman is not a member of the commonwealth because it’s a British Overseas Territory and not a sovereign state, it participates in several Commonwealth events.

