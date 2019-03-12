Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 11-12 March

March 11, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west-southwest.

THE FORECAST: 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of overnight showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 6:33 pm.

Tomorrow: Low 12:53 a.m. High 7:28 a.m. Low 1:34 p.m. High 7:06 pm.

SUNSET: 6:33 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:37 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:33 p.m. Tomorrow.            

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday afternoon.

 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

