Cayman Islands weather forecast: 11-12 March

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west-southwest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of overnight showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Today: High 6:33 pm.

Tomorrow: Low 12:53 a.m. High 7:28 a.m. Low 1:34 p.m. High 7:06 pm.

SUNSET: 6:33 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:37 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:33 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday afternoon.

