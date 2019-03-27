Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 March

March 26, 2019
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

A weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean will support light winds and slight seas over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers

    84°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers

    WINDS

    North to northeast 5 to 10 knots today, 10 to 15 knots later tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast 10 to 15 knots today becoming northerly 15 to 20 knots later tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    83°F
    70°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gust.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise Caution over open waters.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

