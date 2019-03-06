Cayman Islands weather forecast: 5-7 March

SYNOPSIS:

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area tonight due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northern Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area drifting towards the west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be north to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80’s °F. Winds will be north to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts at daytime, becoming 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts by night. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet during the day becoming rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet by late night. Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters from tonight.

TIDES:

Today: High 11:43 a.m. Low 6:06 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:39 a.m. Low 6:49 a.m. High 12:28 p.m. Low 6:56 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:31 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for increase in cloudiness and chance of showers from Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Cayman area. Cloudiness is expected to linger through Thursday evening as the front gradually weakens.

