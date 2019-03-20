Cayman Karate Academy pushes Women empowerment

With the most recent data showing an increase in serious crimes, more than 20 women turned up to learn self-defense and Krav Maga on Friday (15 March.)

Their aim? To better protect themselves when faced with violent encounters. Alexandra Rodriguez was one of over twenty women attending the free Krav Maga self-defense seminar on Friday at the Cayman Karate Academy in George Town.

“Women nowadays are underestimated quite a lot, usually making us the main target of most attacks. I think learning defense is so important especially in this day and age when really anything can happen on the streets because it’s not as safe as it could be,” said Ms. Rodriguez.

The 2017 numbers noted an increase in serious crimes including, robbery, burglary, and rape. Laura Butt said being a part of the seminar has built her capabilities and she said all women should learn to self-defense.

“As women, we should take advantage of classes like this to empower ourselves to give ourselves the confidence and strength and know that we can take care of ourselves if we needed to,” said Ms. Butt.

Gabrielle Ebanks added when it comes to defending yourself, size doesn’t matter.

“Even if they’re bigger than us, we can still do something to them,” said Ms. Ebanks.

Krav Maga Instructor Master Alan Predolin along with his girlfriend flew in from California to teach the 2-hour long self-defense seminar.

Mr. Predolin said he was happy that those who participated left with an extra boost of confidence.

On March 23, 2019, Purple Dragon will also be hosting a women self-defense empowerment session from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

