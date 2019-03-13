Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Delores Thompson, CIFEC Director, Mohyndra Brown, CIFEC Business student and Jaida Archer, CIFEC Business student to talk about Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) and TVET showcase.
Cayman Now: Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) and TVET showcase
March 13, 2019
1 Min Read
