Cayman Now: Cayman’s Mental Health

March 22, 2019
Angela Sevilla
We’ve always had issues in Cayman with mental health and there has always been those dedicated few who are soldiering behind the scenes.  However, it’s actually an exciting time for this field in healthcare; it’s being re-energized and revitalized by a group of partnerships.  Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Dr Arlene Miguel, HSA’s Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Erica Lam, Clinical Psychologist and head of the Alex Panton Foundation Clinical and Education Committee, and Ms. Lizzette Yearwood, CEO for the HSA and Alex Panton Foundation Board Member to discuss. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

