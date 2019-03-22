Cayman Now: Cayman’s Mental Health

We’ve always had issues in Cayman with mental health and there has always been those dedicated few who are soldiering behind the scenes. However, it’s actually an exciting time for this field in healthcare; it’s being re-energized and revitalized by a group of partnerships. Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Dr Arlene Miguel, HSA’s Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Erica Lam, Clinical Psychologist and head of the Alex Panton Foundation Clinical and Education Committee, and Ms. Lizzette Yearwood, CEO for the HSA and Alex Panton Foundation Board Member to discuss.

