IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Legal Befrienders

March 1, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Hayley McCall (Attorney with Chapmans Attorneys-at-Law) who won the Family Resource Centre’s Lee A. Freeman award for her volunteer work with Legal Befrienders. 

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
DART Enterprises
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: