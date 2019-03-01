Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Hayley McCall (Attorney with Chapmans Attorneys-at-Law) who won the Family Resource Centre’s Lee A. Freeman award for her volunteer work with Legal Befrienders.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Legal Befrienders
March 1, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Red Sky at Night
February 27, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Law changes for Charities
February 21, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Healthy Relationships
February 15, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.