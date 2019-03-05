Changing building heights? NCB boss welcomes national discussion

One local developer says the time is ripe for conversations to be had on whether local height restrictions should or should not be changed.

NCB group managing director Matthew Wight said with limited land space remaining on the Cayman Islands going up is an option worth exploring.

His comments come on the heels of Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s call for national discussion on the issue.”

“I think national discussion is very healthy. These are the types of things we have to look into.”

Mr. Wight welcomes the Premier’s call for opinions on the issue of changing local building height restrictions.

“The issue that Cayman has … is we have very limited land space. So as our land becomes more valuable and the question is what development do you put on that land for developers to be able to kind of recoup their investment?”

Last week Premier McLaughlin shared developer Dart’s proposal to build an iconic tower in Camana Bay.

The proposal includes a promise of a $1.5 billion investment.

“Specifically on a skyscraper, I will leave those discussions for Dart and the government. But I think as a country we need to discuss whether or not we are going to expand pass ten storeys, what the limitations are? Does it continue to increase, is there a ceiling some where?” he said.

Mr. Wight said the reality of limited land space comes with a hefty price.

“I just know from a developer’s standpoint the cost of land is getting prohibitive to being able to find viable projects on certain parcels of land,” he said.

The NCB boss added change will bring concerns.

“I think people get intimidated by seeing a large building and looking at what Cayman was and how it was in terms of quaint and unintrusive. So I think anything that is going to have some height is going to create concerns,” he said.

But with much sought after beachfront becoming more scarce, the country may have no choice but to look inward and upward.

Government has not indicated how it plans to gather public opinion on the matter.

