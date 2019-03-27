Tomlinson Furniture
CIAA puts final touches to welcome Royals

March 26, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
After weeks of anticipation, the Royal visit of the Heir to the Throne Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall is now hours away. Those at the Owen Roberts International Airport were busy getting ready for the royal guests.

On Tuesday (26 March) the Royal couple was wrapping up their visit to Cuba.

It is their final stop before touching down on Cayman’s shores Wednesday (27 March) afternoon.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to officially open the airport Wednesday afternoon.

Though construction at the airport is ongoing, Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) Chief Executive Officer Albert Anderson said that is not going to hamper this royal opportunity.

“The Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit and perform the opening ceremony and we had to take them when we could get them. So it wasn’t a case where we could ask, could you wait till the last screw is in place. Once the building is open we probably have another month or six weeks to complete,” said Mr. Anderson.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what's happening in the community.

