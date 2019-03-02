IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Cricket: Tamilnadu knock off Sri Lanka in week four Super League action

March 2, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The duo of Ruwan Kumar and Barani Thirunavukkarasu combined for 72 as Tamilnadu chased down Sri Lanka’s target with ease Saturday (23 February) to win by six wickets in Week Four of the Cayman Cricket T20 Super League at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

Tamilnadu won the toss and electing to field first. Bowlers Shankar Subburam and Mohan Manivannan combined for five wickets as Sri Lanka finished all out for 116.

“The boys did a fantastic job,” said captain Naveen Santhanam. “We tried to cut off their ends, and we took down their wickets. It’s a new team, but we are getting better. We started as a new team,with justa tennis ball, but now this is our third year. We haven’t had success in the first two years, but we are getting better.”

After a preseason makeover to the Jimmy Powell Oval, Santhanam says the pitch has been in good shape to start the domestic cricket season.

“The field was good, the pitch was good, groundsman did a very good job,” said Santhanam. “We want to play better games, and that’s happening now.”

Week Four: T20 Super League

Cayman Brac 132/10
Nor’Westers 133/3
Omar Willis:60 runs
 
Health City 76/10
West Bay 152/ 5
Ramon Sealy: 56 runs

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
DART Enterprises
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: