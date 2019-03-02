Cricket: Tamilnadu knock off Sri Lanka in week four Super League action

The duo of Ruwan Kumar and Barani Thirunavukkarasu combined for 72 as Tamilnadu chased down Sri Lanka’s target with ease Saturday (23 February) to win by six wickets in Week Four of the Cayman Cricket T20 Super League at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

Tamilnadu won the toss and electing to field first. Bowlers Shankar Subburam and Mohan Manivannan combined for five wickets as Sri Lanka finished all out for 116.

“The boys did a fantastic job,” said captain Naveen Santhanam. “We tried to cut off their ends, and we took down their wickets. It’s a new team, but we are getting better. We started as a new team,with justa tennis ball, but now this is our third year. We haven’t had success in the first two years, but we are getting better.”

After a preseason makeover to the Jimmy Powell Oval, Santhanam says the pitch has been in good shape to start the domestic cricket season.

“The field was good, the pitch was good, groundsman did a very good job,” said Santhanam. “We want to play better games, and that’s happening now.”

Week Four: T20 Super League

Cayman Brac 132/10

Nor’Westers 133/3

Omar Willis:60 runs

Health City 76/10

West Bay 152/ 5

Ramon Sealy: 56 runs

