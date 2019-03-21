Drug haul suspects appear in court

No bail for the three men arrested for Cayman’s largest drug haul in over ten years.

Jamaicans Malson Campbell, Watson Xavier and Wright Dalton all appeared in Summary Court Wednesday (20 March.) They were arrested after the Joint Marine Unit intercepted their vessel off the coast of East End on Monday (18 March.)

Police seized 900 lbs of ganja on the vessel.

Officers said they fired shots before disabling the boat.

The men were charged with importation of ganja among other offences.

The trio returns to court on 29 March.

