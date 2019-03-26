Elderly couple fears for their safety after Printer’s Way roundabout opens

An elderly couple says they fear for their safety after the new Printer’s Way roundabout opens near their home of almost 60 years.

They told Cayman 27 traffic is dangerously close to the structure, and worry that an accident could send a car careening into their bedroom.

“The bed head was there, and my step-daughter thought it was too dangerous for my bed to be there, so we turned it around,” said long-time George Town resident Keith Morrison.

Mr. Morrison said re-arranging the furniture was a sensible decision, given the new view from his bedroom window. The new roundabout at Printer’s Way is now open, and he told Cayman 27 it brings traffic dangerously close to his home.

“If a car hit the wall I may be sleeping and out of fright I would get a heart attack,” explained Mr. Morrison.

He told Cayman 27 the road works have also caused drainage problems that cause flooding in his garden when it rains.

The new road alignment also makes backing out of the driveway so dangerous for his wife Ida that she said it’s caused her to miss a doctor’s appointment.

“It was because of the road and it was busy and I was scared coming out because as you see how it is it is very difficult,” said Mrs. Morrison.

“I served this country and I have a lot of respect for it, but I thought that they would have done it in a more decent manner,” said Mr. Morrison.

Mr. Morrison told Cayman 27 he hopes government can step in to alleviate his concerns.

“If the problem is fixed that is fine but if it don’t work I can’t stay here,” he said.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan agreed the best option is to relocate the family. He took to social media this week to highlight the Morrison’s concerns.

“There’s nobody saying to you stop the process of opening roads in allowing free-flowing traffic for everybody, but you need to make sure that this family is not affected in a negative way,” said Mr. Bryan.

“The road is already built, and I can’t do anything about it,” lamented Mr. Morrison.

Mr. Morrison – who told Cayman he is suffering from a variety of ailments including Parkinson’s and stage four kidney disease – now faces an uncertain future.

“I bought this piece of land in 1961, so just to get up and go really doesn’t come that easy,” he said.

We reached out to the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the National Roads Authority for comment on the Morrison’s concerns.

A Government Information Services spokesperson acknowledged our request, and told Cayman 27 the ministry is preparing a response.

