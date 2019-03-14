Football: CIFA aims high in 2019 with FIFA funding ‘around the corner’

After a ringing endorsement from CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President Alfredo Whittaker wants to put his long awaited plans for football development in Cayman into action.

“This year, it’s less talking and more action,” said Whittaker. “We were missing a few committees that was demanded by FIFA. Now, we have our Ethics Committee, Compliance Committee, and Finance Committee, that was key for us. As well, we have a Women’s Committee, and also the Youth Committee.”

When will CIFA, however, see actually money to invest in football? Whittaker says it’s only a matter of time.

“I can tell you without hesitation, it’s right around the corner,” said “We had completed all of the requirements that were missing. We had a couple of visits from FIFA, and they were quite impressed with what had be done, and what we had in place. So that should be done shortly.”

Based on the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme, CIFA qualifies for US $6 million over a four-year period. Whittaker wants to put the new funding to good use.

“We could turn around the head office,” said Whittaker. We could build another field, put lights at CIFA Field. We could assist the clubs even more for them to become more successful. The key of it is development.”

Whittaker says he has one area of concern at the top of his list.

“Women’s football is one of my biggest goals,” said Whittaker. “Get the women’s back, and active. Get more females out, more young females, get little girls out playing. That’s a big project we have. The structure is already done, so it’s time to implement that too.”

An ambitious year ahead for Cayman’s governing football body.

