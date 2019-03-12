Football: ESM U13s prepare for Iber Cup, European scout takes in President’s Cup

Excel Sports Management’s Under-13s are headed to the 2019 Iber Cup!

We catch up with ESM Head Coach Claudio Garcia at Academy Field to discuss the team’s development ahead of the tournament held . Garcia, who doubles as the Premier League Head Coach for Academy Sports Club’s men’s team, outlines the approach he’s taken to skill development at both the youth, and senior level.

Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President joins us to give his impressions on youth football in Cayman.

We are also joined by European football scout Martin Milanovic, who visited Cayman during Ash Wednesday’s for the President’s Cup Finals.

