Football: ESM U13s prepare for Iber Cup, European scout takes in President’s Cup

March 12, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Excel Sports Management’s Under-13s are headed to the 2019 Iber Cup!

We catch up with ESM Head Coach Claudio Garcia at Academy Field to discuss the team’s development ahead of the tournament held . Garcia, who doubles as the Premier League Head Coach for Academy Sports Club’s men’s team, outlines the approach he’s taken to skill development at both the youth, and senior level.

Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President joins us to give his impressions on youth football in Cayman.

We are also joined by European football scout Martin Milanovic, who visited Cayman during Ash Wednesday’s for the President’s Cup Finals.

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

