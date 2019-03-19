Football: Scholars International win 21st CIFA Premier League title

It wasn’t the thrilling finale football fans expected, but the Cayman Islands Football Association crowned a regular season champion Sunday (17 March) at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

After a forfeit at the Ed Bush Playing Field gave Bodden Town Football Club an automatic three points and a temporary lead in the league standings, Scholars International Sports Club entered their game versus Academy Sports Club at the T.E McField Sports Complex with a chance to win their 21st title. With the aforementioned forfeit knocking Academy out of contention for their first ever title, Scholars needed a win and or draw to secure their 4th title in 5 years.

Moments into the first half, Academy’s Romario Dixon got his pocket picked at midfield by Scholars Ron Douglas, who turn and fired from distance to beat keeper Rhon Royer to take a 1-0 lead into half.

In the 63rd minute, an Academy set piece saw Wesley Robinson rise for a header, only to knock it onto the foot of captain Mark Ebanks who gathered and fired past Scholars keeper Carlos Escobar for the equalizer.

Moments later, a Scholars counter attack saw a Rolly Bodden shot blocked, only for Dwight Dunk to pounce on the deflection and struck the winner for a 2-1 victory.

“We played well in patches,” said Scholars captain Oneil Taylor. “We got the three points. Winning (the title) means a lot, I can’t explain it, but it means a lot.”

With the win, Scholars secures it’s second straight appearance in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships. As league winners last year, the club will begin play in the 2019 CFU Club Championships next month in Curacao where they will seek to earn a spot in both the qualifying stage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League and the 2019 CONCACAF League.

Here is a look at their schedule:

5 April: v Fruta Conquerors

7 April: v Santiago de Cuba

9 April: v Jong Holland

The top two teams of each group advance to the quarterfinals, with second and third place qualifying for the 2019 CONCACAF League. Fourth overall will play against the winners of the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield in a playoff match to determine the final Caribbean spot to the 2019 CONCACAF League.

The top eight teams from the CIFA Premier League will now enter the inaugural Challenge Cup Series which is set to begin 24 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

