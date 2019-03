Total Soccer Head Coach Peter Reijn has a busy 2019 ahead for Cayman’s youth footballers.

As a prominent member of newly formed Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) 345 Football Club, Reijn will take a select group of Under-14s to English Premier League club West Ham United’s Under-14 Cup held 20th April in Little Heath.

Last year, Japanese club Kawisha Reysol defeated English side Tottenham Hotspur on penalties for the 2018 West Ham U14 Cup.

The group is holding a fundraiser for the England trip 22 March at Calico Jacks from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Reijn will also take four age-division teams to Orlando for domestic league competition this weekend.

