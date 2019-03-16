Football: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals preview with BOB FM’s Mathew Ian Sloane

The UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw it out! ‘The Baron’ of Football, BOB FM’s Mathew Ian Sloane joins us to discuss the match ups!

Leg One: Liverpool v FC Porto, Tuesday 9 April: Anfield Stadium, 2:00 p.m. EST

MS: “It’s the draw we wanted. We would have taken Porto, or United, and Ajax. Everyone wanted Porto. You have to be careful. Potential banana skin? I don’t think so. That’s an easy tie for Liverpool. I don’t think they’ll underestimate it, they’ll go for it. They want to make a statement of intent.”

Leg One: Tottenham v Manchester City, Tuesday 9 April: Wembley Stadium, 2:00 p.m. EST

MS: “City are out and out favourites to go all the way in the Champions League, I don’t know why, I don’t know what the bookies are thinking here. Liverpool put City out last time around. Tottenham can do a job here, City are missing a few key players here. Tottenham have nothing else to play but top four, so they’ll go for it. Guardiola, the wrong thing to say going into a knockout stage saying ‘I don’t think City are ready to win the Champions League’. He said that, that’s your head coach. That’s not good. I don’t particularly like either team. I’d like to see them both lose and both get knocked out so Liverpool doesn’t have to play them.”

Leg One: Manchester United v FC Barcelona, Wednesday 10 April: Old Trafford, 2:00 p.m. EST

MS: “This is where we might see United come unstuck. I think they will be beaten so hard in both ties, that it will derail their top four hopes in the Premier League. This will be a nightmare for United. United are there for the taking now. This is where we will see

Leg One: Ajax vs Juventus, Wednesday 10 April: Johan Cruijff Arena, 2:00 p.m. EST

MS: “Ajax have done really well to get to this stage. Everybody loves them, and how they’ve been playing football but this is the end of the line for them. This is Ronaldo’s quest to become the greatest of all time. He wants to win with Juventus, and to turn to Real and say ‘look what you let go’.

