Fossils show 3 distinct new species roamed the Cayman Islands

March 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Scientists say they have uncovered three new species of animals that once lived on the Cayman Islands.
The latest bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History published this week said the animals; two rodents Capromys pilorides lewisi and Geocapromys caymanensis and a small shrew-like mammal named Nesophontes hemicingulus only existed here in these islands.
The findings were made following tests on fossils collected on all three islands over the last 80 years.

To learn more : Nat. History Bulletin

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

