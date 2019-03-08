Fossils show 3 distinct new species roamed the Cayman Islands

Scientists say they have uncovered three new species of animals that once lived on the Cayman Islands.

The latest bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History published this week said the animals; two rodents Capromys pilorides lewisi and Geocapromys caymanensis and a small shrew-like mammal named Nesophontes hemicingulus only existed here in these islands.

The findings were made following tests on fossils collected on all three islands over the last 80 years.

To learn more : Nat. History Bulletin

