Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Business News

Global Boeing Max 8 ban: Passsengers feel the pain

March 14, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Travelers feel the pressure Thursday (14 March) as the global ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes spreads.
Thursday airports across the world were hit by flight cancellations and flight changes.
This, as major aviation authorities ground the two plane models.
Over at the Tampa International Airport, flights were impacted.
Cayman Islands resident Raijanna Morrow’s Cayman Airways flight was among passengers dealing with delays.

“It certainly has been impacted by the other flights that are coming in and out of this airport because security was backed up for an hour and my flight has already been delayed twice,” said Ms. Morrow.
The Boeing planes were grounded after Sunday’s (10 March) Ethiopian Airways crash that killed all 157 passengers on board.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: