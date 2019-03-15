Global Boeing Max 8 ban: Passsengers feel the pain

Travelers feel the pressure Thursday (14 March) as the global ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes spreads.

Thursday airports across the world were hit by flight cancellations and flight changes.

This, as major aviation authorities ground the two plane models.

Over at the Tampa International Airport, flights were impacted.

Cayman Islands resident Raijanna Morrow’s Cayman Airways flight was among passengers dealing with delays.

“It certainly has been impacted by the other flights that are coming in and out of this airport because security was backed up for an hour and my flight has already been delayed twice,” said Ms. Morrow.

The Boeing planes were grounded after Sunday’s (10 March) Ethiopian Airways crash that killed all 157 passengers on board.

