Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Environment News

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s second annual Ocean Conservation Month

March 19, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s 2nd annual Ocean Conservation Month is underway.

This March, the foundation is hosting a full slate of events and activities to support its scientific research programmes, like Guy Harvey’s long-running stingray census.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation also partners with the National Trust and Department of Environment to provide educational programmes.

“There’s no one way to teach a person, or to showcase an ideal. So to be able to work with different people, everybody has input into how we can make sure that our island is progressing in the right direction for ocean conservation,” said Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation project manager Jessica Harvey.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: