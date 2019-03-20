Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s second annual Ocean Conservation Month

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s 2nd annual Ocean Conservation Month is underway.

This March, the foundation is hosting a full slate of events and activities to support its scientific research programmes, like Guy Harvey’s long-running stingray census.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation also partners with the National Trust and Department of Environment to provide educational programmes.

“There’s no one way to teach a person, or to showcase an ideal. So to be able to work with different people, everybody has input into how we can make sure that our island is progressing in the right direction for ocean conservation,” said Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation project manager Jessica Harvey.

