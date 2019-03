Technocrats are now in the process of digesting public feedback on the government’s development roadmap – Plan Cayman.

On Tuesday (12 March) the man in charge of executing that plan, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Hon. Joey Hew joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss the latest developments with Cayman’s new development framework.

He also shared some new changes that are in the works to help reduce government department red tape.

