Hundreds support Special Needs Foundation at fundraising breakfast

The Special Needs Foundation is ‘making waves’ with its push for a more inclusive Cayman.

Tuesday morning (19 March), the foundation hosted some 300 guests for its first-ever all-inclusive breakfast fundraiser, more than the 250 organisers were planning for.

CEO Susie Bodden told Cayman 27 the Special Needs Foundation is overwhelmed by the recent groundswell of community support.

“In the last year alone, it’s a dramatic increase,” she said. “We now have our own home which is just somewhere where at least people know to come for guidance, advice, support. We also do lots of social activities here which are all inclusive, they are not just for special needs children.”

The Special Needs Foundation now boasts a full-time staff of four, including a wrap-around inclusion facilitator and two inclusion specialists.

