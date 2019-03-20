Largest drug haul in 10 years: Cops seize 900 lbs of ganja

A chase on the high seas nets Cayman’s largest drug haul in over a decade.

Police said they have seized 900 lbs of ganja on a boat off the coast in East End.

Three suspects are now in custody in connection with the drugs.

The seizure was made by the Joint Marine Unit on Monday (18 March) morning around 6.30 a.m.

Police said the suspects refused to stop their vessel and threatened officers with a firearm.

The JMU officers chased them.

The officers discharged their weapons in response.

The vessel was disabled.

Police said the suspects threw packages and their firearms overboard.

A large number of those packages were recovered.

Three Jamaican nationals aged 66, 44 and 43 were arrested.

They were held on suspicion of drug-related and firearm-related offences. The suspects and the drug vessel were detained and conveyed to Grand Cayman.

The drugs have estimated street value of CI $800,000.

