Local firm attains 1st Platinum accreditation for this part of the world

Local recruitment firm Stepping Stones now has a new international accolade under its belt.

It achieved platinum accreditation from global standards agency – Investors In People.

The West Bay Road-based firm is the first organisation this side of the Atlantic to reach that standard.

“IIP is an international accreditation, so it is not something that is taken lightly and they do go through a very formal structure in order to award the accreditation,” Rosie Dunsford Recruitment Manager, Stepping Stones.

Milly Serpell, Stepping Stones Managing Director, said having this accreditation will benefit local job seekers.

“Candidates from Cayman going to, maybe seeking jobs in the UK through our UK office will have the assurance that we are ethical, we are professional,” said Mr. Serpell.

The accreditation is renewed every three years after an evaluation process.

To learn more:

http://steppingstonesrecruitment.com/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

