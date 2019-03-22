Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Local firm attains 1st Platinum accreditation for this part of the world

March 21, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local recruitment firm Stepping Stones now has a new international accolade under its belt.
It achieved platinum accreditation from global standards agency – Investors In People.
The West Bay Road-based firm is the first organisation this side of the Atlantic to reach that standard.
“IIP is an international accreditation, so it is not something that is taken lightly and they do go through a very formal structure in order to award the accreditation,” Rosie Dunsford Recruitment Manager, Stepping Stones.

Milly Serpell, Stepping Stones Managing Director, said having this accreditation will benefit local job seekers.

“Candidates from Cayman going to, maybe seeking jobs in the UK through our UK office will have the assurance that we are ethical, we are professional,” said Mr. Serpell.

The accreditation is renewed every three years after an evaluation process.

http://steppingstonesrecruitment.com/

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

