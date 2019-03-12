Max 8 grounded: Cayman Airways reviewing options

Cayman Airways Boeing 737 Max 8 planes remain grounded as of Monday (11 March.)

And the national flag carrier said it is actively exploring all of its operational options right now as it keeps the new additions to its fleet in the hanger.

The national flag carrier suspended the operation of its two new 737 Max 8 airplanes on Sunday (10 March.)

It came on the heels of a deadly Ethiopian airlines crash.

According to the BBC all 157 people were killed in that incident.

China, Indonesia and Ethiopia have all grounded their 737 Max 8 planes.

Sunday’s crash was the second such tragedy in six months involving Boeing’s Max 8 airplanes.

The investigation into this latest crash is still ongoing.

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms announced the grounding of the planes, saying, “We stand by our commitment to putting the safety of our passengers and crew first by maintaining complete and undoubtable safe operations.”

Just last Thursday (7 March) the national flag carrier received its second 737 Max 8 aircraft.

That new plane was scheduled to be christened this week.

