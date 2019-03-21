McTaggart outlines Cayman’s economic performance

The Legislative Assembly is set to meet next month.

In that sitting, it is expected that the government’s strategic policy statement and the budget will be delivered.

On Wednesday (20 March) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart to take a look closer a look at how Cayman’s economy has performed so far and what we can expect in the financial roadmap that will be outlined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

