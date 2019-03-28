Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Members of the public share their view on the Royal Visit

March 27, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
In the build-up to the arrival of the Royal couple Cayman 27’s cameras took to the streets to find out what the public had to say about Wednesday’s (27 March) historical event.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

