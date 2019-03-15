More Fire Services changes: Elliot named new acting Fire Chief

Brevon Elliot is Cayman’s new acting Chief Fire Officer.

On Thursday (14 March) the Home Affairs Ministry formally publicized Mr. Elliot’s elevation to the post.

It comes mere days after he was named as one of three new Caymanian deputy chiefs at the Fire Services.

Station officer Gilbert Rankin will act as deputy chief fire officer for aviation while Mr. Elliot performs duties as acting fire chief.

He will remain in the post until an interim chief fire officer is recruited.

Divisional Officer Witney Tatum held down the acting Chief Fire Officer position for the last five weeks.

He has returned to his substantive post in Cayman Brac.

Read more about the new appointments:

Media Release – New Acting Chief Fire Officer

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

