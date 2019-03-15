Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
More Fire Services changes: Elliot named new acting Fire Chief

March 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Brevon Elliot is Cayman’s new acting Chief Fire Officer.
On Thursday (14 March) the Home Affairs Ministry formally publicized Mr. Elliot’s elevation to the post.
It comes mere days after he was named as one of three new Caymanian deputy chiefs at the Fire Services.

Station officer Gilbert Rankin will act as deputy chief fire officer for aviation while Mr. Elliot performs duties as acting fire chief.
He will remain in the post until an interim chief fire officer is recruited.
Divisional Officer Witney Tatum held down the acting Chief Fire Officer position for the last five weeks.
He has returned to his substantive post in Cayman Brac.

Station Officer Gilbert Rankin, acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Aviation.

