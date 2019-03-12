Tomlinson Furniture
Myles urges action on youth issues

March 11, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
While local health professionals say they are not surprised by the data from the mental health findings of the student drug use survey, they say it has highlighted a number of areas that need urgent attention.
Community activist Michael Myles has been keeping youth issues on the front burner for years.

On Monday (11 March) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. Myles to discuss the survey findings and what he thinks requires urgent action from policymakers.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

