New gateway opens: Cayman Airways heads Denver

Cayman Airways officially opened its newest gateway over the weekend, Grand Cayman to Denver.

And its newest addition to the fleet the 737 Max 8 will be making those trips.

On Saturday (2 March) the national flag carrier made its inaugural Denver flight.

Tourism councilor David Wight said Denver has a large diving community, so having a direct flight from that destination was a strategic choice.

“The travel situation, the hassle of traveling has been cut from between 9 to 11 hours to under 5 hours, so it is a win/win situation for everybody involved,” Mr. Wight said.

The new route is Cayman Airways’s longest non-stop commercial flight.

The new service will operate seasonally twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays through mid-August and will return for the winter schedule.

