IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Business News Politics

New gateway opens: Cayman Airways heads Denver

March 4, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman Airways officially opened its newest gateway over the weekend, Grand Cayman to Denver.
And its newest addition to the fleet the 737 Max 8 will be making those trips.
On Saturday (2 March) the national flag carrier made its inaugural Denver flight.
Tourism councilor David Wight said Denver has a large diving community, so having a direct flight from that destination was a strategic choice.

“The travel situation, the hassle of traveling has been cut from between 9 to 11 hours to under 5 hours, so it is a win/win situation for everybody involved,” Mr. Wight said.
The new route is Cayman Airways’s longest non-stop commercial flight.

The new service will operate seasonally twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays through mid-August and will return for the winter schedule.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
DART Enterprises
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: