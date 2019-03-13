New initiative launched to help keep Washington Blv. youth thinking positive

A new initiative aimed at keeping at-risk kids in the Washington Boulevard area out of trouble kicked off Saturday (9 March.)

Brandon Glasgow grew up on Washington Blvd and on Saturday he was the feature speaker at the community’s first inspirational fun day. Mr. Glasgow said, “It doesn’t matter how your journey started, what matters is how you finish. Cayman is a blessed place.”

“I didn’t have a rich upbringing, I grew up with a single mom and she did her best but I utilize the opportunities I was given. For kids at a young age to see someone who’s done it before, it’s easy for people to tell them to do good but if those people are not doing good if those people are not giving them the motivation they need, hopefully, I can shine some light on that as an example,” said Mr. Glasgow.

The event was organized by George Town Community Development Officer (CDO) Dorline Welcome. She said parents need to join the fight to bring change in Cayman’s youth.

“Parents continue to tell their children negative things like, you’re not gonna be any good, you’re just like your no good father or like your no good mother which isn’t helping the situation at all because what you feed into them is what your gonna get out,” said Ms. Welcome.

One student was honored at the fun day for doing well in school, Ms. Welcome said everyone needs a little inspiration at times.

“We want to encourage those who are not doing well to step up to the plate and for those who are doing well to continue,” said Ms. Welcome.

George Town North MLA Hon. Joey Hew welcomed the initiative.

“We read so much in the press about the negatives experiences seeing 18, 19-year-old kids being arrested for various crimes,” said Mr. Hew. He stressed the importance of spreading positive encouragement for Cayman’s youth.

Mr. Hew, along with Ms. Welcome, is working on making the initiative a monthly event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

