Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News Politics

New initiative launched to help keep Washington Blv. youth thinking positive

March 12, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

A new initiative aimed at keeping at-risk kids in the Washington Boulevard area out of trouble kicked off Saturday (9 March.)

Brandon Glasgow grew up on Washington Blvd and on Saturday he was the feature speaker at the community’s first inspirational fun day. Mr. Glasgow said, “It doesn’t matter how your journey started, what matters is how you finish. Cayman is a blessed place.”

“I didn’t have a rich upbringing, I grew up with a single mom and she did her best but I utilize the opportunities I was given. For kids at a young age to see someone who’s done it before, it’s easy for people to tell them to do good but if those people are not doing good if those people are not giving them the motivation they need, hopefully, I can shine some light on that as an example,” said Mr. Glasgow.

The event was organized by George Town Community Development Officer (CDO) Dorline Welcome. She said parents need to join the fight to bring change in Cayman’s youth.

“Parents continue to tell their children negative things like, you’re not gonna be any good, you’re just like your no good father or like your no good mother which isn’t helping the situation at all because what you feed into them is what your gonna get out,” said Ms. Welcome.

One student was honored at the fun day for doing well in school, Ms. Welcome said everyone needs a little inspiration at times.

“We want to encourage those who are not doing well to step up to the plate and for those who are doing well to continue,” said Ms. Welcome.

Jathena McLaughlin

George Town North MLA Hon. Joey Hew welcomed the initiative.

“We read so much in the press about the negatives experiences seeing 18, 19-year-old kids being arrested for various crimes,” said Mr. Hew. He stressed the importance of spreading positive encouragement for Cayman’s youth.

Mr. Hew, along with Ms. Welcome, is working on making the initiative a monthly event.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: