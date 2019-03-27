Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
NRA and Ministry mull solutions for Morrisons’ roundabout woes

March 26, 2019
Joe Avary
The Infrastructure Ministry says it and the NRA are re-assessing policies and procedures to make sure what happened to Keith and Ida Morrison doesn’t happen again.

The Morrisons told Cayman 27 they now fear for their safety after the opening of the new Printer’s Way roundabout near their home of almost 60 years.

In a statement Tuesday (26 March,) the Ministry said it met with the Morrisons in-person to assess the situation and discuss their concerns prior to the airing of our report.

The Ministry said work has ceased at the affected area until the matter can be resolved.

“The NRA is looking at several potential solutions to bring the matter to an amicable resolution. Once the solutions have been vetted internally with the NRA/ministry, we will meet again with the Morrisons and present the proposals,” read the statement in part.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

