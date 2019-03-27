NRA and Ministry mull solutions for Morrisons’ roundabout woes

The Infrastructure Ministry says it and the NRA are re-assessing policies and procedures to make sure what happened to Keith and Ida Morrison doesn’t happen again.

The Morrisons told Cayman 27 they now fear for their safety after the opening of the new Printer’s Way roundabout near their home of almost 60 years.

In a statement Tuesday (26 March,) the Ministry said it met with the Morrisons in-person to assess the situation and discuss their concerns prior to the airing of our report.

The Ministry said work has ceased at the affected area until the matter can be resolved.

“The NRA is looking at several potential solutions to bring the matter to an amicable resolution. Once the solutions have been vetted internally with the NRA/ministry, we will meet again with the Morrisons and present the proposals,” read the statement in part.

