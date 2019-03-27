Practice makes perfect: RCIPS Guard of Honour prepares for Royal visit

It’s the eve of Cayman’s highest-level Royal visit in a quarter century, the RCIPS’ Guard of Honour is making preparations to welcome the Heir to the throne with a parade.

“We do not get Royal visits very often, in 1994 the Queen was here and now we are in 2019, and we have the Prince, so there’s a lot of expectation, so preparation both mentally and physically is critical for us,” said RCIPS Acting Inspector Everton Spence.

Wednesday (27 March,) Mr. Spence will be parade commander of the 25-member RCIPS Guard of Honour, welcoming His Majesty Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The magnitude of the moment is not lost on the honour guard. Mr. Spence told Cayman 27 the entire unit is focused on putting its best foot forward.

“Being the commander for a parade of this magnitude is in itself something to be cherished, again it’s not something that comes around quite often and so being part of this has itself, not just for me but for the entire parade team, it is something that just being part of it, just being selected for this parade is something that they will cherish,” said Mr. Spence.

He said his booming baritone is up for the unique challenges of parading on the airport tarmac.

“There will be the competing sounds of aircraft that will be on the ground, but the team is trained, they are used to being on parades with me and they will be listening quite keenly and I will be pepped up and ready to give the commands as loud as clearly as possible,” said Mr. Spence.

The Royal couple arrives Wednesday afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

