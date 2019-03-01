Premier ignites new national debate after towering $1.5B Dart proposal revealed

Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed a US $1.5 billion proposal from Dart that calls for the erection of what he called an ‘iconic tower’ in Camana Bay.

The Premier stressed no commitment to the project has been made at this stage.

He said it’s now time to kick-start a national debate on this towering proposal.

“Do we want to continue with the approach of incremental change, or is now the time for us to think bigger and act more boldly when it comes to our land use and building heights,” said Mr. McLaughlin, posing that question in his welcome remarks Thursday (28 February) morning at the Royal Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.

He told attendees his announcement of the US $1.5 billion proposal was intended to kick start that debate.

“Representatives from Dart Enterprises have recently spoken to government regarding plans for a landmark development within Camana Bay that includes an iconic tower that would greatly exceed current development height limits, creating a new skyline that would be recognizable the world over,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin said a proposal of this scope would require sizable infrastructure investment, including to Cayman’s road networks, as well as, potential social infrastructures such as improvements to schools or affordable housing.

“I believe we must at least take a long, hard look at the potential for the kind of tower Dart is proposing,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The idea of going vertical is nothing new, considering Cayman’s finite land mass, but the Premier also said such a large-scale development could serve as a buffer when the inevitable next recession occurs.

“Before people start taking to social media to decry this idea, hear me out,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Anticipating a knee-jerk reaction from so-called ‘keyboard cowboys’ he compared their expected reaction to the nay-saying Parisians who long ago petitioned against the Eiffel tower.

“Now, the Eiffel Tower is not just part of the Paris skyline; it is the very symbol of the city itself,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Whether Cayman will similarly embrace a destination-defining landmark tower is the new debate of our times.

The Premier indicated government is open to considering similar bold proposals from other developers, and potentially easing building height restrictions in the capital as well.

In a press release issued shortly after the Premier’s remarks, Dart said an iconic tower at Camana Bay would signal Cayman’s standing as a global centre of excellence in finance and tourism, and attract other ultra-high net worth individuals.

