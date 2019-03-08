Premier pleased with support for annual Agriculture show

The 52nd annual Agriculture Show is now in the books.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he is pleased by the support shown to local farmers.

The annual event was held in Lower Valley on Wednesday (6 March.)

The Premier said the event does not only serve as an opportunity for farmers to showcase what they have to offer, but it is a chance for everyone to learn more about the people who make those products possible.

“The basis of it still remains the same, which is the showcase of what farmers do, how important what they do is and increasing the quality of the produce and the livestock that is available in Cayman,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

This year’s theme was “Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture in a Changing World.”

