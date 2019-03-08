Tomlinson Furniture
Premier pleased with support for annual Agriculture show

March 7, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The 52nd annual Agriculture Show is now in the books.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he is pleased by the support shown to local farmers.

The annual event was held in Lower Valley on Wednesday (6 March.)

The Premier said the event does not only serve as an opportunity for farmers to showcase what they have to offer, but it is a chance for everyone to learn more about the people who make those products possible.

“The basis of it still remains the same, which is the showcase of what farmers do, how important what they do is and increasing the quality of the produce and the livestock that is available in Cayman,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

This year’s theme was “Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture in a Changing World.”

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

