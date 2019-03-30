Prince makes call to action, wants global focus on environment

Prince Charles ends his visit with a call to action on the environment.

His Royal Highness sounded the alarm saying a crisis is at hand.

He said urgent attention is needed to save the planet.

The Prince and his wife left the Cayman Islands on Thursday (28 March) night after the investiture ceremony at Pedro St. James.

In his speech at that event, Prince Charles pointed to accelerated and catastrophic global warming and acidification and pollution of the world’s oceans as areas of concern.

“For years I have tried to warn of this impending crisis and our fundamental responsibility for our children’s and grandchildren’s inheritance. Now ladies and gentlemen, those very children are crying out for concerted action rather than just empty words,” said Prince Charles.

The Prince marveled at the progress made in the Cayman Islands since his last visit back in 1973. However, his Royal Highness urged a word of caution.

“With all of this rapid development, there is, it seems to me, an ever greater need to protect your natural environment. I was pleased therefore to see some of the excellent work at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute is doing in Little Cayman to protect the precious reefs around these islands, as well as, those elsewhere in the world,” said Prince Charles.

At the event Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson, Felicia McLean and Special Olympics athlete Andrew Smiley were all honoured.

