Push for public registers: May pulls Bill, amendment

A fresh attempt to force public beneficial ownership registers falls flat for now.

On Monday (4 March) British Prime Minister Theresa May pulled the Financial Services (Implementation of legislation) Bill from the parliament’s order paper.

A cross-party amendment was filed under that bill aimed at overseas territories and crown dependencies.

It is seeking to cement forcing public beneficial ownership registers here and on other territories and crown dependencies by 2020.

The amendment was led by UK MPs Dame Margaret Hodge and Andrew Mitchell.

Ms. Hodge took to Twitter saying it was an “outrageous step” to pull the bill from Monday’s business.

There was no date on when the bill will return to the UK parliament.

