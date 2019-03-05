IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Road overpasses in Cayman’s future?

March 4, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the Government may have to consider building overpasses to deal with Cayman’s ongoing traffic problem.

This as residents continue to voice complaints about rush hour traffic, especially when heading into and out of the eastern districts.

While Minister Hew said the construction of overpasses in Cayman may not happen anytime soon he said he already has a suggestion on where it should be placed.

“Maybe not during my time in government but particularly at the Grand Harbour roundabout, we will have to go over or under at some point through traffic, we will need to bypass that roundabout all together, so to me that seems like the most logical solution,” said Mr. Hew.

Mister Hew said the Government is not looking at the building overpasses just yet, instead, they are focused on making improvements to the public transportation system.

